Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 74.45% Upside

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) is -28.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.35 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VYGR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 7.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is 7.06% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -6.07% at the moment leaves the stock -42.72% off its SMA200. VYGR registered -55.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.44.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.24%, and is 9.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $193.67M and $171.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.47% and -65.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $6.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 181.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -81.00% year-over-year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.59% while institutional investors hold 86.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.29M, and float is at 31.69M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 73.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP III, LLC with over 6.39 million shares valued at $45.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.94% of the VYGR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 3.39 million shares valued at $24.25 million to account for 8.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bellevue Group AG which holds 2.71 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $19.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $18.09 million.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turenne Andre, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Turenne Andre sold 7,977 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $7.55 per share for a total of $60226.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $7.55 per share for $24054.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45894.0 shares of the VYGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Hesslein Robert W. (Senior VP & General Counsel) disposed off 3,186 shares at an average price of $7.55 for $24054.0. The insider now directly holds 49,348 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR).

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.0% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.