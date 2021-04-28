What should you know before buying stock in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) is -16.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVPH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.24% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 65.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.30, the stock is 44.49% and 6.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing -16.09% at the moment leaves the stock -22.05% off its SMA200. RVPH registered -30.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.42.

The stock witnessed a 23.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.32%, and is 80.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.98% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.75% and -51.66% from its 52-week high.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Analyst Forecasts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), with 4.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.47% while institutional investors hold 7.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.23M, and float is at 5.23M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 3.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.88% of the RVPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1710.0 shares valued at $14953.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 1 times.