Which institution holds the most shares in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

870 institutions hold shares in Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), with 517.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 93.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.40M, and float is at 82.88M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 92.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.3 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the AVY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.67 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.09 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $945.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 3.7 million with a market value of $573.16 million.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is 31.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $98.84 and a high of $203.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVY stock was last observed hovering at around $200.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.45% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.74% off the consensus price target high of $219.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -31.77% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.24, the stock is 5.20% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 36.74% off its SMA200. AVY registered 79.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $155.28.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.45%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $16.77B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.91 and Fwd P/E is 23.70. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.64% and 0.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.03 with sales reaching $1.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Anthony, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Anthony sold 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $181.64 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1932.0 shares.

Avery Dennison Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Colisto Nicholas (VP & Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $180.67 per share for $36134.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3666.0 shares of the AVY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Walker Ignacio J (VP and Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,197 shares at an average price of $182.10 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 2,984 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY).

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading 76.28% up over the past 12 months. ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is 31.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.83% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.