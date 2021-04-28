Which institution holds the most shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

59 institutions hold shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.57% while institutional investors hold 63.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.92M, and float is at 13.32M with Short Float at 4.12%. Institutions hold 55.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Solas Capital Management, LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $6.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.39% of the BBW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cannell Capital LLC with 1.28 million shares valued at $5.46 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.03 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $4.39 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $3.38 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is 82.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is -1.28% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 71.38% off its SMA200. BBW registered 220.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.10%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $126.11M and $255.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.96. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 371.49% and -14.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.20%).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $42.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FENCL ERIC R, the company’s CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that FENCL ERIC R sold 10,568 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.44 per share for a total of $89194.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Kanen David (10% Owner) sold a total of 9,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $3.25 per share for $29337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the BBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Kanen David (10% Owner) disposed off 56,207 shares at an average price of $3.27 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 811,013 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW).

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading 32.95% up over the past 12 months. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) is 43.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.39% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.