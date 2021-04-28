Which institution holds the most shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

149 institutions hold shares in Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), with 244.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 47.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.64M, and float is at 81.43M with Short Float at 9.33%. Institutions hold 47.67% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 17.08 million shares valued at $206.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.66% of the CGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 7.03 million shares valued at $85.11 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.34 million shares representing 2.83% and valued at over $28.36 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $14.37 million.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is -26.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 44.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.89, the stock is 4.10% and -3.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -33.17% off its SMA200. CGEN registered -38.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.73.

The stock witnessed a 9.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.25%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $724.27M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.21% and -55.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.30%).

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading 175.36% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -3.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -89.53% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.