Which institution holds the most shares in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)

202 institutions hold shares in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.51% while institutional investors hold 99.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.44M, and float is at 43.97M with Short Float at 9.87%. Institutions hold 90.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.62 million shares valued at $66.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.79% of the FOSL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.11 million shares valued at $61.69 million to account for 13.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Contrarius Investment Management Limited which holds 4.26 million shares representing 8.26% and valued at over $36.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $27.35 million.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is 45.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.69 and a high of $28.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -403.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -403.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.58, the stock is -1.12% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 30.71% off its SMA200. FOSL registered 255.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.85.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.55%, and is 6.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $633.78M and $1.61B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 367.66% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $333.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Evans Steve Andrew, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Evans Steve Andrew sold 50,602 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $14.03 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81549.0 shares.

Fossil Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that McKelvey Gregory A (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $14.17 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.88 million shares of the FOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Tifford Gail B (Director) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.20 for $92300.0. The insider now directly holds 22,669 shares of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL).