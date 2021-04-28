Which institution holds the most shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV)

62 institutions hold shares in ObsEva SA (OBSV), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.80% while institutional investors hold 44.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 52.82M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 41.29% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 4.75 million shares valued at $9.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the OBSV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares valued at $9.54 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.91 million shares representing 3.32% and valued at over $3.97 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 2.73% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $3.27 million.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is 44.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 69.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is 1.07% and -11.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 6.98% off its SMA200. OBSV registered 38.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6379 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8204.

The stock witnessed a -5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is 15.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $170.91M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.26% and -52.22% from its 52-week high.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.20% year-over-year.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.07% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.64.