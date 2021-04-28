Which institution holds the most shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

472 institutions hold shares in QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS), with 620.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 124.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.02M, and float is at 60.43M with Short Float at 7.49%. Institutions hold 122.94% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.95 million shares valued at $554.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the QTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.33 million shares valued at $453.77 million to account for 11.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zimmer Partners, LP which holds 3.47 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $214.63 million, while PGGM Investments holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $184.97 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is 5.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.91 and a high of $72.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.48% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.4% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.04, the stock is 0.61% and 3.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 1.76% off its SMA200. QTS registered -1.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.51.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.91%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $539.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 344.13. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -10.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $145.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -446.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Chad L., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Williams Chad L. sold 6,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 22 at a price of $67.08 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Williams Chad L. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $67.09 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the QTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Williams Chad L. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $67.07 for $73777.0. The insider now directly holds 225,627 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS).

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 26.20% up over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is 124.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.94% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.38.