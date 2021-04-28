Which institution holds the most shares in Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

225 institutions hold shares in Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.00% while institutional investors hold 82.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.71M, and float is at 30.40M with Short Float at 2.26%. Institutions hold 76.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with over 3.08 million shares valued at $143.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the QTRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.74 million shares valued at $81.05 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $69.86 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $69.06 million.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) is 42.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.87 and a high of $92.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.1% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.31% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.15, the stock is 8.17% and 0.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 34.02% off its SMA200. QTRX registered 149.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.90.

The stock witnessed a 28.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is 15.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has around 314 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $86.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.13% and -28.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanterix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $21.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.80% in year-over-year returns.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 119 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $58.23 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Quanterix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Duffy David C. (SVP R&D and CTO) sold a total of 1,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $62.14 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36618.0 shares of the QTRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, HRUSOVSKY E KEVIN (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $65.54 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 980,568 shares of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 9.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.6% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.13.