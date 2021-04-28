Which institution holds the most shares in Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR)

179 institutions hold shares in Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), with 9.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.94% while institutional investors hold 82.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.80M, and float is at 58.72M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 73.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCF Partners, Inc. with over 16.19 million shares valued at $66.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.55% of the WTTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 million shares valued at $20.74 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. which holds 3.83 million shares representing 3.68% and valued at over $15.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $14.6 million.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) is 25.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $7.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.16, the stock is 5.12% and -9.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. WTTR registered 29.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.85.

The stock witnessed a -4.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.15%, and is 13.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $525.86M and $605.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.30% and -31.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.30%).

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $140.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.60% in year-over-year returns.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szymanski Brian, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Szymanski Brian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $6.56 per share for a total of $13120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37709.0 shares.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is 161.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.68% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.