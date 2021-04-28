Which Institutions Own Shares In Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)?

1,065 institutions hold shares in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), with 29.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.28% while institutional investors hold 85.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.40M, and float is at 132.45M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 70.19% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.92 million shares valued at $2.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.76% of the FTNT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.76 million shares valued at $1.6 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.34 million shares representing 3.27% and valued at over $792.87 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 4.85 million with a market value of $720.16 million.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) is 35.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.25 and a high of $209.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTNT stock was last observed hovering at around $203.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.15% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -51.32% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $201.25, the stock is 2.30% and 9.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 39.44% off its SMA200. FTNT registered 90.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $175.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.01.

The stock witnessed a 10.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.48%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has around 8238 employees, a market worth around $32.75B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.25 and Fwd P/E is 47.41. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.92% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (55.40%).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortinet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $681.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whittle John, the company’s VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC. SEC filings show that Whittle John sold 2,411 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $202.38 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Fortinet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Whittle John (VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC) sold a total of 2,410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $178.07 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FTNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Jensen Keith (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 10,185 shares at an average price of $168.58 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 837 shares of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT).

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading 9.99% up over the past 12 months. FireEye Inc. (FEYE) is 80.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.72% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.