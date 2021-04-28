Which Institutions Own Shares In L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)?

1,419 institutions hold shares in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 83.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 209.50M, and float is at 203.48M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 82.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.31 million shares valued at $3.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the LHX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.87 million shares valued at $3.19 billion to account for 8.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.87 million shares representing 4.32% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 8.3 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is 9.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $158.09 and a high of $212.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $207.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $230.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.1% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -3.86% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.73, the stock is -0.23% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.51% off its SMA200. LHX registered 7.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.87.

The stock witnessed a 4.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.46%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $42.64B and $18.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.03 and Fwd P/E is 14.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.40% and -2.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.94 with sales reaching $4.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Todd A., the company’s VP, Principal Accting. Officer. SEC filings show that Taylor Todd A. sold 4,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $194.64 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9159.0 shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MEHNERT DANA A (Pres., Communication Systems) sold a total of 2,471 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93677.0 shares of the LHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, MIKUEN SCOTT T (Sr VP-General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 28,860 shares at an average price of $200.00 for $5.77 million. The insider now directly holds 64,803 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX).