Who are the Institutional Holders in AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

452 institutions hold shares in AutoNation Inc. (AN), with 10.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.03% while institutional investors hold 106.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.10M, and float is at 79.39M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 92.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.86 million shares valued at $478.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the AN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.93 million shares valued at $343.79 million to account for 5.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.8 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $334.87 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $165.79 million.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is 45.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.88 and a high of $104.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $101.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.40, the stock is 7.20% and 15.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 48.83% off its SMA200. AN registered 183.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.21.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.84%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $21.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.34 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.07% and -2.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.53 with sales reaching $5.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 84 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CANNON MARC G, the company’s EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer. SEC filings show that CANNON MARC G sold 1,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 23 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that EDELSON DAVID B (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $88.01 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45811.0 shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, BENDER JAMES R (President and COO) disposed off 3,808 shares at an average price of $87.02 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 10,613 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 62.97% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 218.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.