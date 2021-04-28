Who are the Institutional Holders in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)?

102 institutions hold shares in BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP), with 57.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.44% while institutional investors hold 74.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 47.75M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 33.72% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 5.27 million shares valued at $55.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.03% of the BPMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 3.78 million shares valued at $40.08 million to account for 3.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 3.29 million shares representing 3.14% and valued at over $34.83 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $32.4 million.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) is 30.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $13.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPMP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.86, the stock is 8.10% and 10.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 22.15% off its SMA200. BPMP registered 18.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.24.

The stock witnessed a 10.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.94%, and is 8.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Distance from 52-week low is 49.03% and 1.76% from its 52-week high.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BP Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $30.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPL Corporation (PPL) that is trading 13.07% up over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is 14.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -122.59% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.