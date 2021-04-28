Who are the Institutional Holders in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)?

298 institutions hold shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT), with 902.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 93.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.86M, and float is at 94.05M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 92.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.3 million shares valued at $232.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.96% of the IRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.79 million shares valued at $144.96 million to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 6.18 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $83.06 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.66% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $63.86 million.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is 26.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $16.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.93, the stock is 5.73% and 11.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 29.06% off its SMA200. IRT registered 78.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a 7.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.67%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $212.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.65 and Fwd P/E is 87.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.94% and -0.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $52.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Richard H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ross Richard H sold 5,348 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $51341.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7495.0 shares.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Ross Richard H (Director) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $9.66 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12843.0 shares of the IRT stock.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is trading 24.40% up over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is 13.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.85% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.99.