Who are the Institutional Holders in Switch Inc. (SWCH)?

294 institutions hold shares in Switch Inc. (SWCH), with 36.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.35% while institutional investors hold 99.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.18M, and float is at 88.33M with Short Float at 12.47%. Institutions hold 70.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.05 million shares valued at $131.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the SWCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 6.28 million shares valued at $102.86 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Senvest Management LLC which holds 5.76 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $94.26 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 5.16 million with a market value of $84.42 million.

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is 12.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.38 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWCH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.40, the stock is 6.07% and 10.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.70% off its SMA200. SWCH registered -1.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.10.

The stock witnessed a 15.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) has around 759 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $511.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.30 and Fwd P/E is 76.35. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.52% and -7.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Switch Inc. (SWCH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Switch Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $128.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Switch Inc. (SWCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Thomas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas Thomas A sold 53,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $17.40 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

Switch Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Roy Rob (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $17.58 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the SWCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Thomas Thomas A (Director) disposed off 53,750 shares at an average price of $18.59 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,067,819 shares of Switch Inc. (SWCH).

Switch Inc. (SWCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is 72.64% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.99% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.