Who are the Institutional Holders in Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX)?

32 institutions hold shares in Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX), with 7.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.11% while institutional investors hold 0.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.60M, and float is at 248.24M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 0.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.11% of the TRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 0.28 million shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Madden Securities Corp which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.15 million, while First Foundation Advisors holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $77429.0.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is 0.44% and -11.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -19.65% off its SMA200. TRX registered 12.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6747.

The stock witnessed a -2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.33%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.70% and -69.85% from its 52-week high.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.80% this year.