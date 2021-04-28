Who is the Top Investor In Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)?

75 institutions hold shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), with institutional investors hold 31.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.03M, and float is at 40.00M with Short Float at 13.50%. Institutions hold 31.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 12.11 million shares valued at $290.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the CD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 7.22 million shares valued at $172.88 million to account for 4.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 3.59 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $85.93 million, while Carmignac Gestion holds 1.55% of the shares totaling 2.67 million with a market value of $63.87 million.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) is -40.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $27.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $144.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.97% off the consensus price target high of $176.82 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 86.99% higher than the price target low of $109.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is -6.19% and -19.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -17.65% off its SMA200. CD registered a gain of 4.49% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.55.

The stock witnessed a -15.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.55%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has around 765 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $282.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 177.50. Profit margin for the company is -15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.23% and -48.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $92.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 52.40% year-over-year.