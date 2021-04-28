Who is the Top Investor In NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)?

123 institutions hold shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), with 74.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.84% while institutional investors hold 21.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 468.94M, and float is at 404.06M with Short Float at 3.53%. Institutions hold 18.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 7.25 million shares valued at $20.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the NXE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 6.01 million shares valued at $16.59 million to account for 1.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 5.23 million shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $14.43 million, while Bienville Capital Management, LLC holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $13.26 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (AMEX: NXE) is 27.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.22 and a high of $4.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.0% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is -6.85% and -5.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 40.65% off its SMA200. NXE registered 144.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6782 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6267.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.92%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 188.52% and -19.63% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021..

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

