Who is the Top Investor In SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)?

955 institutions hold shares in SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 98.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.70M, and float is at 108.72M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 97.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.41 million shares valued at $4.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the SBAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.07 million shares valued at $2.84 billion to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 4.63 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $1.31 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is 4.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $232.88 and a high of $328.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $296.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.26% off the consensus price target high of $352.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 1.74% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $294.78, the stock is 3.32% and 9.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 2.43% off its SMA200. SBAC registered -4.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $261.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.66.

The stock witnessed a 4.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has around 1483 employees, a market worth around $32.00B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1877.58 and Fwd P/E is 93.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.58% and -10.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SBA Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $554.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BEEBE KEVIN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEEBE KEVIN L sold 826 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $259.46 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14281.0 shares.

SBA Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that BAGWELL KURT L (EVP; Pres. – International) sold a total of 4,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $246.09 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30949.0 shares of the SBAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Krouse George R Jr (Director) disposed off 223 shares at an average price of $314.52 for $70138.0. The insider now directly holds 10,500 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading 20.92% up over the past 12 months. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is 12.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.04% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.