Who is the Top Investor In Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)?

1,107 institutions hold shares in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), with 953.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 91.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 152.50M, and float is at 152.03M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 90.57% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 million shares valued at $4.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the SNPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.78 million shares valued at $3.31 billion to account for 8.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 10.58 million shares representing 6.94% and valued at over $2.74 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 6.47 million with a market value of $1.68 billion.

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.98 and a high of $300.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $256.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.18% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $335.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.02% higher than the price target low of $265.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $251.70, the stock is -1.12% and 1.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.38% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 63.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $239.69.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.41%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 15036 employees, a market worth around $37.86B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.49 and Fwd P/E is 35.10. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.09% and -16.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $988.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DE GEUS AART, the company’s Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO. SEC filings show that DE GEUS AART sold 28,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $241.42 per share for a total of $6.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65537.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 4,236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $238.00 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20154.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, DE GEUS AART (Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO) disposed off 34,581 shares at an average price of $242.35 for $8.38 million. The insider now directly holds 65,537 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is trading -2.52% down over the past 12 months. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is 17.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.07% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.