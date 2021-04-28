Why Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is 47.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.76% lower than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is 6.40% and 11.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 66.40% off its SMA200. CLNY registered 248.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.66.

The stock witnessed a 14.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.56%, and is 6.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $3.37B and $1.24B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 400.70% and 0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.10%).

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $377.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Top Institutional Holders

375 institutions hold shares in Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), with 22.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.49% while institutional investors hold 94.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.99M, and float is at 463.76M with Short Float at 13.22%. Institutions hold 90.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.34 million shares valued at $323.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.68% of the CLNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 46.68 million shares valued at $224.54 million to account for 9.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC which holds 24.21 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $116.46 million, while Iridian Asset Management LLC holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 18.55 million with a market value of $89.2 million.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hedstrom Mark M., the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Hedstrom Mark M. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $2.80 per share for a total of $69980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Colony Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Ganzi Marc C (CEO & President) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $2.70 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CLNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Sanders Ronald M. (Exec. VP – CLO & Secretary) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.57 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 845,821 shares of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY).