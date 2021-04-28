Why Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $34.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DEI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.91% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.93% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $33.28, the stock is 2.33% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 13.73% off its SMA200. DEI registered 12.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.13.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.92%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $891.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.60 and Fwd P/E is 77.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.45% and -4.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Douglas Emmett Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $217.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -86.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Top Institutional Holders

414 institutions hold shares in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), with 9.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.45% while institutional investors hold 106.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.40M, and float is at 165.68M with Short Float at 5.15%. Institutions hold 101.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.92 million shares valued at $697.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.63% of the DEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.23 million shares valued at $561.04 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.0 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $379.34 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 8.36 million with a market value of $244.0 million.

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kaplan Jordan L, the company’s Chief Exec Officer, President. SEC filings show that Kaplan Jordan L bought 36,049 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $25.48 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.77 million shares.

Douglas Emmett Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that Kaplan Jordan L (Chief Exec Officer, President) bought a total of 3,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $24.24 per share for $78803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.74 million shares of the DEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, ANDERSON CHRISTOPHER H (Director) acquired 2,800 shares at an average price of $30.47 for $85319.0. The insider now directly holds 2,344,460 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI).

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading 7.54% up over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is 108.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.45% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.24.