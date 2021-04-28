Why O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 37.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $16.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -48.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.31, the stock is 10.54% and 21.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 36.16% off its SMA200. OI registered 128.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a 12.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.69%, and is 10.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $6.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.16% and 1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in O-I Glass Inc. (OI), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 92.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.27M, and float is at 155.31M with Short Float at 4.86%. Institutions hold 91.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.09 million shares valued at $203.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the OI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.35 million shares valued at $182.72 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 14.06 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $167.3 million, while Abrams Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 6.93 million with a market value of $82.52 million.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilkinson Mary Beth, the company’s SVP, GC & Corporate Sec.. SEC filings show that Wilkinson Mary Beth sold 33,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $11.25 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56842.0 shares.