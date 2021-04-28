Why X Financial (XYF) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is 137.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XYF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $5.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.86% off the consensus price target high of $5.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.86% higher than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is 42.09% and 34.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 18.16% at the moment leaves the stock 84.02% off its SMA200. XYF registered 70.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5750.

The stock witnessed a 38.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.86%, and is 77.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.59% over the week and 14.66% over the month.

X Financial (XYF) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $345.99M and $325.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -19.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

X Financial (XYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X Financial (XYF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

X Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

X Financial (XYF) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in X Financial (XYF), with 140.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 1.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.54M, and float is at 6.75M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 1.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 0.32 million shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the XYF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWH Capital, L.P. with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.49% and valued at over $0.33 million, while Norges Bank Investment Management holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.21 million.