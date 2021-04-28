Will Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) is 54.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $16.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -41.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.57, the stock is 9.69% and 18.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 40.18% off its SMA200. SHLX registered 14.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.71.

The stock witnessed a 17.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.46%, and is 7.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.84. Profit margin for the company is 94.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.58% and -3.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $123.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX), with 269.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.54% while institutional investors hold 78.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 393.70M, and float is at 123.71M with Short Float at 3.64%. Institutions hold 24.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 15.61 million shares valued at $157.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.97% of the SHLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 11.56 million shares valued at $116.57 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 7.83 million shares representing 1.99% and valued at over $78.91 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 6.62 million with a market value of $66.7 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -17.60% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -81.49% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.86.