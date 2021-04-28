WINT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Now

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) is -54.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $10.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WINT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.26% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.26% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 1.45% and -33.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -59.66% off its SMA200. WINT registered -76.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0558 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.5453.

The stock witnessed a -2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.24%, and is 12.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.71. Distance from 52-week low is 16.92% and -76.64% from its 52-week high.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), with 12.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.01% while institutional investors hold 5.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 4.47M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 2.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares valued at $1.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.02% of the WINT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 0.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 90000.0 shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 72385.0 with a market value of $0.37 million.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fraser Craig, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Fraser Craig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 16 at a price of $2.09 per share for a total of $2092.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30298.0 shares.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that Hamill John P. (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $2.07 per share for $2067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the WINT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Fraser Craig (President and CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $2240.0. The insider now directly holds 29,298 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT).