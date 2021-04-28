Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) is -43.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.77 and a high of $55.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.84% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 37.53% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.11, the stock is 1.13% and -15.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -31.65% off its SMA200. YMAB registered -20.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.24.

The stock witnessed a -9.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.81%, and is 7.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $20.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.46% and -49.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-113.40%).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $44.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 291.90% year-over-year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB), with 13.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.57% while institutional investors hold 84.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.56M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 13.41%. Institutions hold 58.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 2.44 million shares valued at $120.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the YMAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.42 million shares valued at $119.74 million to account for 5.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 2.19 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $108.64 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 1.66 million with a market value of $82.27 million.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gad Thomas. SEC filings show that Gad Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $26.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.61 million shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Gad Thomas sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $26.61 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the YMAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Gad Thomas disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $30.27 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,615,927 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB).