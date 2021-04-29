A peek at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO): Who has invested in It?

254 institutions hold shares in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), with 8.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 84.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.99M, and float is at 96.67M with Short Float at 11.07%. Institutions hold 79.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 34.51 million shares valued at $2.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 23.17% of the BBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P. with 26.62 million shares valued at $1.89 billion to account for 17.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 6.71 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $476.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 6.52 million with a market value of $463.46 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) is -20.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.17 and a high of $73.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.88% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.03% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.23, the stock is -0.15% and -9.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 13.80% off its SMA200. BBIO registered 83.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.40.

The stock witnessed a -1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.37%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has around 385 employees, a market worth around $8.60B and $8.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.86% and -23.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.40%).

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74 with sales reaching $30.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,008.70% year-over-year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scott Randal W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Scott Randal W. bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $62.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21000.0 shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that STEPHENSON BRIAN C bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $62.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 3,450,000 shares at an average price of $60.47 for $208.62 million. The insider now directly holds 31,060,971 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO).