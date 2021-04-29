A peek at Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP): Who has invested in It?

109 institutions hold shares in Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP), with 4.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.39% while institutional investors hold 64.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.91M, and float is at 59.54M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 59.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with over 11.02 million shares valued at $115.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.90% of the CTLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 3.73 million shares valued at $39.04 million to account for 5.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 2.43 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $25.42 million, while Cowen and Company, LLC holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $23.29 million.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) is 0.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $12.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTLP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is -11.65% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 11.04% off its SMA200. CTLP registered 51.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.12.

The stock witnessed a -6.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.55%, and is -7.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $745.27M and $150.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.63% and -19.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cantaloupe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.