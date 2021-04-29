A peek at Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN): Who has invested in It?

130 institutions hold shares in Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN), with 10.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.85% while institutional investors hold 80.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.18M, and float is at 17.72M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 51.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.03 million shares valued at $40.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.14% of the GDEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 1.26 million shares valued at $25.14 million to account for 4.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.23 million shares representing 4.33% and valued at over $24.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $20.56 million.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) is 70.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.11 and a high of $31.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDEN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.47% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.84, the stock is 18.58% and 27.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 7.63% at the moment leaves the stock 89.21% off its SMA200. GDEN registered 281.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.75.

The stock witnessed a 34.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.94%, and is 14.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $954.29M and $694.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 112.05. Profit margin for the company is -19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 375.95% and 6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $219.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERMAN LYLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERMAN LYLE sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $24.96 per share for a total of $4.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Golden Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Higgins Sean T (EVP of Government Affairs) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $10.06 per share for $45270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62384.0 shares of the GDEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Higgins Sean T (EVP of Government Affairs) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $10.22 for $45990.0. The insider now directly holds 66,884 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN).

Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) that is trading 411.34% up over the past 12 months. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (CPHC) is 70.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.68% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.