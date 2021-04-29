A peek at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who has invested in It?

256 institutions hold shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), with 4.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.08% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.37M, and float is at 76.11M with Short Float at 8.20%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.02 million shares valued at $382.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the ITCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.48 million shares valued at $206.11 million to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 6.33 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $201.42 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.29% of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $187.57 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $40.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.74% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.43% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.23, the stock is 7.64% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 21.03% off its SMA200. ITCI registered 94.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.00%, and is 16.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $22.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.08% and -14.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $16.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 360.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,435.50% in year-over-year returns.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS JOEL S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARCUS JOEL S sold 15,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $34.93 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72269.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Durgam Suresh K. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $39.25 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23104.0 shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Neumann Mark (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,184 shares at an average price of $39.22 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 45,339 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 6.65% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.58% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.39.