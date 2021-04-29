A peek at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who has invested in It?

406 institutions hold shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX), with 756.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 105.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.61M, and float is at 45.89M with Short Float at 8.19%. Institutions hold 104.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 4.54 million shares valued at $996.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.83% of the MRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.28 million shares valued at $940.15 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.03 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $885.64 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $811.24 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is -26.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.36 and a high of $249.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $152.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.46% off its average median price target of $244.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.53% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 7.8% higher than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.42, the stock is -2.16% and -10.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 4.88% at the moment leaves the stock -12.80% off its SMA200. MRTX registered 80.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.20.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.45%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $8.51B and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.63% and -35.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.10%).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.13 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.00% year-over-year.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 103 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARTER BRUCE L A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER BRUCE L A sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $177.11 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3475.0 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Hickey Benjamin (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,369 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $176.44 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26812.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Braslyn Ltd. (10% Owner) disposed off 410 shares at an average price of $196.76 for $80672.0. The insider now directly holds 3,135,557 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 337.63% up over the past 12 months. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is -30.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.53% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.98.