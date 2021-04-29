A peek at Trupanion Inc. (TRUP): Who has invested in It?

346 institutions hold shares in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), with 3.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 99.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.86M, and float is at 37.35M with Short Float at 7.10%. Institutions hold 89.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.13 million shares valued at $614.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.00% of the TRUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.7 million shares valued at $323.38 million to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 2.1 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $251.82 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $203.87 million.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) is -29.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.85 and a high of $126.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUP stock was last observed hovering at around $83.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.08% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.81% higher than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.88, the stock is 7.39% and -2.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -2.68% off its SMA200. TRUP registered 150.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.40.

The stock witnessed a 14.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.22%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.99% over the month.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $502.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.55% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trupanion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $151.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -211.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.50% in year-over-year returns.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Insider Activity

A total of 176 insider transactions have happened at Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 100 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAWLINGS DARRYL, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $79.70 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Trupanion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Tooth Margaret (President) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $77.86 per share for $19465.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16254.0 shares of the TRUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, PLOUF TRICIA (President and CFO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $77.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 29,036 shares of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Relic Inc. (NEWR) that is trading 29.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.58% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.21.