A peek at Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Who has invested in It?

203 institutions hold shares in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), with 82.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 93.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.17M, and float is at 38.01M with Short Float at 6.10%. Institutions hold 93.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 3.53 million shares valued at $88.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the WLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with 3.38 million shares valued at $84.47 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.55 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $63.7 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $59.41 million.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) is 54.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.44 and a high of $177.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WLL stock was last observed hovering at around $37.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -28.6% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.58, the stock is 9.98% and 12.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 32.12% off its SMA200. WLL registered -32.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.57.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.84%, and is 11.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $732.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.67. Distance from 52-week low is 187.05% and -78.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-239.30%).

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $225.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCarthy Kevin S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCarthy Kevin S bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $20.96 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12500.0 shares.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that KORUS PAUL (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $21.50 per share for $53750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4500.0 shares of the WLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, KORUS PAUL (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.01 for $44020.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL).