AHCO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Now

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) is -19.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $41.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHCO stock was last observed hovering at around $30.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.36% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.37% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.32, the stock is -7.67% and -9.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 2.31% off its SMA200. AHCO registered 85.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.44.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.16%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $1.07B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.28. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.38% and -27.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $486.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 154.00% in year-over-year returns.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), with 36.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.88% while institutional investors hold 73.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.99M, and float is at 36.15M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 50.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 13.82 million shares valued at $519.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.03% of the AHCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Assured Investment Management, LLC with 3.65 million shares valued at $79.55 million to account for 3.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.88 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $108.17 million, while Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 2.42 million with a market value of $91.01 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weaver Susan T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weaver Susan T sold 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $38.04 per share for a total of $39943.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28459.0 shares.

AdaptHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that WOLF DALE B (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $37.99 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27009.0 shares of the AHCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Rietkerk Shaw (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 55,000 shares at an average price of $37.23 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 250,053 shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO).