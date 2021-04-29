Analysts suggest Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) could spike 22.43% in a year

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) is 19.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.50 and a high of $17.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSEY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.84, the stock is 18.80% and 18.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.82% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.01.

The stock witnessed a 19.41% In the last 1 month and is 18.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $2.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.15% and 1.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.70% this year.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY), with 5.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.92% while institutional investors hold 81.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 284.62M, and float is at 37.10M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 78.79% of the Float.