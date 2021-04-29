Analysts suggest NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) could spike 37.63% in a year

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is 31.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $6.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTWK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is 11.85% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -7.59% at the moment leaves the stock 38.30% off its SMA200. NTWK registered 121.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5458 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7153.

The stock witnessed a 29.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.23%, and is 12.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $57.83M and $52.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.41% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetSol Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.81% while institutional investors hold 27.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.58M, and float is at 9.85M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 23.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $3.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.98% of the NTWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.76 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.32 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $1.2 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.97 million.

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GHAURI NAJEEB, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that GHAURI NAJEEB bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $4.57 per share for a total of $22850.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

NetSol Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that GHAURI NAJEEB (CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $4.01 per share for $20050.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the NTWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Almond Roger Kent (CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.56 for $35571.0. The insider now directly holds 23,747 shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK).

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK): Who are the competitors?

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 40.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -56.03% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 57420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.