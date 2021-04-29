Analysts suggest PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) could spike 31.85% in a year

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) is 23.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 10.58% and 9.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 63.13% off its SMA200. AGS registered 136.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 180.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.22.

The stock witnessed a 14.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.56%, and is 10.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $310.45M and $167.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.40% and -14.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PlayAGS Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $48.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -622.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), with 276.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 83.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.76M, and float is at 35.48M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 82.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 8.21 million shares valued at $59.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.53% of the AGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 3.41 million shares valued at $24.53 million to account for 9.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HG Vora Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $19.8 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $15.19 million.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times.