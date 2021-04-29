Are we looking at the next big move in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) is 10.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $5.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CKPT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.35% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 63.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is 0.03% and -8.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 4.77% off its SMA200. CKPT registered 63.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1031 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9385.

The stock witnessed a -3.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.98%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 6.06% over the month.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $217.20M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.06% and -45.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $140k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -85.60% in year-over-year returns.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.45% while institutional investors hold 21.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.20M, and float is at 53.07M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 18.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.24 million shares valued at $8.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the CKPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.38 million shares valued at $6.32 million to account for 8.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.78 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $2.07 million, while Spotlight Asset Group, Inc. holds 2.26% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $2.05 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliviero James F III, the company’s CEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Oliviero James F III sold 48,790 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $3.42 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.15 million shares.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Oliviero James F III (CEO, President and Director) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $3.51 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.2 million shares of the CKPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 26,320 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $96318.0. The insider now directly holds 482,170 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 7.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.02% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.