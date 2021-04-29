Are we looking at the next big move in Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)?

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $31.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.82% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 54.56% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.27, the stock is -0.40% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.69% off its SMA200. CUE registered -50.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.62%, and is -4.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 5.83% over the month.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $381.72M and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.14% and -61.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.30%).

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cue Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $590k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.68% while institutional investors hold 73.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.30M, and float is at 27.02M with Short Float at 10.69%. Institutions hold 65.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.51 million shares valued at $31.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the CUE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.16 million shares valued at $27.06 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Corriente Advisors, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $23.96 million, while Slate Path Capital, LP holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $18.56 million.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pienta Kenneth, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Pienta Kenneth sold 439 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $15.09 per share for a total of $6626.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Cue Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Pienta Kenneth (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $15.10 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the CUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Pienta Kenneth (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 4,274 shares at an average price of $15.05 for $64345.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE).