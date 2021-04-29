Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

100 institutions hold shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.89% while institutional investors hold 60.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.37M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 11.27%. Institutions hold 57.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 5.39 million shares valued at $35.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.21% of the AVDL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 4.37 million shares valued at $29.16 million to account for 7.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vivo Capital, LLC which holds 3.53 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $23.55 million, while Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $20.23 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is 19.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.83 and a high of $12.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is -7.04% and -8.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock 9.34% off its SMA200. AVDL registered -32.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $475.73M and $22.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.01% and -37.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Analyst Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -91.00% year-over-year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCHUGH THOMAS S, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MCHUGH THOMAS S bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $24000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21500.0 shares.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Ende Eric J (Director) bought a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $5.79 per share for $98376.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84900.0 shares of the AVDL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, McCamish Mark Anthony (Director) acquired 52,398 shares at an average price of $5.83 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 171,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) that is trading -22.95% down over the past 12 months. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is 23.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.21% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.96.