BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

230 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI), with 903.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 103.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.32M, and float is at 21.38M with Short Float at 9.12%. Institutions hold 99.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.82 million shares valued at $147.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.46% of the BJRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.43 million shares valued at $132.18 million to account for 14.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.2 million shares representing 9.47% and valued at over $84.67 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $63.11 million.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is 51.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.58 and a high of $63.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJRI stock was last observed hovering at around $55.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.79% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.27% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -29.82% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.42, the stock is -0.82% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 46.93% off its SMA200. BJRI registered 207.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.72.

The stock witnessed a 1.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.23%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $1.44B and $778.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.96. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 274.97% and -7.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $285.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 122.70% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krakower Brian S, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Krakower Brian S sold 218 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $60.23 per share for a total of $13130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3639.0 shares.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Ottinger Lea Anne (Director) sold a total of 1,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $59.00 per share for $82069.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18027.0 shares of the BJRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Ottinger Lea Anne (Director) disposed off 9,186 shares at an average price of $56.59 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 19,418 shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI).

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 69.99% up over the past 12 months. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is 154.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.14% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.33.