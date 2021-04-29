Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

201 institutions hold shares in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), with 7.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.97% while institutional investors hold 70.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.70M, and float is at 96.41M with Short Float at 12.15%. Institutions hold 66.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 10.0 million shares valued at $33.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the CPRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.74 million shares valued at $25.87 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.11 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $20.42 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 5.77 million with a market value of $19.28 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is 41.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $5.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.18% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is 5.39% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 25.27% off its SMA200. CPRX registered -3.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7913.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.03%, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $482.71M and $119.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.26. Profit margin for the company is 63.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.17% and -9.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.90%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $32.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INGENITO GARY, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that INGENITO GARY sold 3,668 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $12644.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10998.0 shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that O’Keeffe Charles B (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $2.99 per share for $20930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, MCENANY PATRICK J (President and CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.97 for $44550.0. The insider now directly holds 4,787,693 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.00% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 32.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.62% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.75.