Check out this: Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is 29.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $15.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVRI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is 23.99% and 22.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing 12.61% at the moment leaves the stock 60.82% off its SMA200. EVRI registered 307.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a 32.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.61%, and is 26.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $383.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.39. Profit margin for the company is -21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 372.21% and 12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $121.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -558.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 90.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.21M, and float is at 84.74M with Short Float at 4.53%. Institutions hold 89.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 7.09 million shares valued at $97.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the EVRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 6.29 million shares valued at $86.89 million to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.02 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $83.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 4.4 million with a market value of $60.76 million.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rumbolz Michael D, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Rumbolz Michael D sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $15.76 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that TAYLOR RANDY L (President & COO) sold a total of 16,875 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $15.76 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EVRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, VALLI TODD A. (SVP, CAO) disposed off 4,959 shares at an average price of $15.80 for $78352.0. The insider now directly holds 14,639 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading 305.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.09% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.