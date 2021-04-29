Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Volatility At 3.77%, Should You Add A Position?

365 institutions hold shares in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), with 296.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.38% while institutional investors hold 83.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.31M, and float is at 63.22M with Short Float at 16.42%. Institutions hold 14.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.42 million shares valued at $88.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.48% of the CLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.1 million shares valued at $66.86 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.7 million shares representing 1.01% and valued at over $60.28 million, while Smead Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $50.43 million.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is 68.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $32.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -83.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.54, the stock is 5.83% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock 45.70% off its SMA200. CLR registered 104.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.34.

The stock witnessed a 6.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.77%, and is 7.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has around 1201 employees, a market worth around $9.96B and $2.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.84. Profit margin for the company is -23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.33% and -14.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Continental Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.00% in year-over-year returns.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hart John D, the company’s Sr. VP, CFO & CSO. SEC filings show that Hart John D sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $26.63 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Continental Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Eissenstat Eric Spencer (SVP, GC, CRO & Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $30.25 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, MCCAIN ELLIS L (Director) disposed off 5,422 shares at an average price of $30.63 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 53,490 shares of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR).

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading 95.30% up over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is 125.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.34% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.