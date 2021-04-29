DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is 52.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.55 and a high of $31.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DRIO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -19.34% lower than the price target low of $18.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.78, the stock is 15.06% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 9.12% at the moment leaves the stock 29.75% off its SMA200. DRIO registered 192.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.60.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.64%, and is 26.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $331.71M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 292.43% and -31.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.00%).

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DarioHealth Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.07 with sales reaching $3.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 218.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 103.40% in year-over-year returns.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.77% while institutional investors hold 17.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.29M, and float is at 5.46M with Short Float at 10.33%. Institutions hold 14.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 0.59 million shares valued at $8.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.86% of the DRIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 0.41 million shares valued at $5.8 million to account for 2.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Soleus Capital Management, L.P. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $5.74 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $5.16 million.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STERN ADAM K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STERN ADAM K bought 639 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $6.66 per share for a total of $4256.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21777.0 shares.

DarioHealth Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that STERN ADAM K (Director) bought a total of 639 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $6.66 per share for $4256.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21138.0 shares of the DRIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 03, STERN ADAM K (Director) acquired 639 shares at an average price of $6.66 for $4256.0. The insider now directly holds 19,049 shares of DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO).