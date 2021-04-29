Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

129 institutions hold shares in Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), with 4.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.21% while institutional investors hold 80.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.30M, and float is at 56.84M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 76.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 10.14 million shares valued at $27.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.69% of the EVC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.0 million shares valued at $16.5 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. which holds 4.65 million shares representing 7.66% and valued at over $12.8 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.42% of the shares totaling 3.9 million with a market value of $10.73 million.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is 40.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.82% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -0.83% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 49.28% off its SMA200. EVC registered 152.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1160.

The stock witnessed a 4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.77%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $329.95M and $344.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.91% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $122.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 53.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 97.90% in year-over-year returns.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vasquez Gilbert R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vasquez Gilbert R bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $2.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 140.48% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.27% from the last report on Apr 14, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.