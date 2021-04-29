ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) up 167.23% since start of the year

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) is 167.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $32.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.14% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.24% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.38% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.88, the stock is 15.38% and 12.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 7.20% at the moment leaves the stock 131.61% off its SMA200. EPIX registered 677.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 431.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.52.

The stock witnessed a 10.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.21%, and is 22.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 720.78% and -2.48% from its 52-week high.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.00% while institutional investors hold 64.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.34M, and float is at 32.73M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 62.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 3.71 million shares valued at $44.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the EPIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 3.57 million shares valued at $42.63 million to account for 11.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avidity Partners Management, LP which holds 2.56 million shares representing 7.98% and valued at over $30.52 million, while Soleus Capital Management, L.P. holds 7.41% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $28.34 million.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERGER FRANKLIN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERGER FRANKLIN M bought 57,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.