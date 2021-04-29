Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) on Track to Reach $13.50 in a Year

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) is 4.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $10.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.53, the stock is 10.93% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 9.83% off its SMA200. ETON registered 71.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.12.

The stock witnessed a 22.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.83%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $202.93M and $0.04M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.43. Distance from 52-week low is 97.23% and -17.18% from its 52-week high.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $12.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 104,335.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 698.00% in year-over-year returns.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), with 6.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.05% while institutional investors hold 49.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.01M, and float is at 17.43M with Short Float at 6.94%. Institutions hold 35.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 4.04 million shares valued at $32.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.55% of the ETON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.05 million shares valued at $8.56 million to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.97 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $7.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $7.05 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARROW HEALTH, INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HARROW HEALTH, INC. sold 1,518,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $10.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.98 million shares.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 16 that Opaleye Management Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 16 and was made at $7.00 per share for $2.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.88 million shares of the ETON stock.